HAProxy Technologies Announces Availability of HAProxy Community Performance Packages Compiled with AWS-LC

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies, the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer, today announced the release of HAProxy 3.3 and the immediate availability of official HAProxy Community Performance Packages . These new install-ready packages are compiled with the high-performance AWS-LC TLS library, providing users with easier deployment and more scalable multi-threaded performance.

HAProxy provides market-leading performance efficiency that represents significant cost advantages over traditional ADC appliances and cloud-native load balancers. To extend HAProxy’s efficiency even further, and overcome the performance bottlenecks observed with other TLS libraries on large-scale multi-core systems, HAProxy Technologies’s engineers worked directly with the AWS Cryptography team to optimize the build configuration of AWS-LC, a general-purpose cryptographic library, and its integration with HAProxy.

Internal benchmarks available in the research paper “ The State of SSL Stacks ” show that HAProxy instances running with AWS-LC can achieve over 180,000 end-to-end TLS connections per second on a 64-core Graviton4 instance – a performance increase of approximately 50% over the most commonly used alternative TLS library. Crucially, this integration allows HAProxy to scale linearly with more CPU cores, extracting maximum efficiency from modern hardware.





Previously, achieving this level of optimization required users to manually compile HAProxy and manage complex dependencies – a challenge common to many open source software communities. With the launch of the official HAProxy Community Performance Packages, users can now install pre-compiled and optimized versions of HAProxy via standard package managers.

“Our philosophy is simple: performance should never be compromised,” said Willy Tarreau, CTO and Lead Developer, HAProxy Technologies. “With recent changes in the TLS landscape, we saw architectural trade-offs that impacted the speed and efficiency that the HAProxy community relies on. By offering packages pre-compiled with AWS-LC, we are lowering the barrier to entry for high-performance load balancing with TLS, allowing every user to unlock the full potential of their infrastructure without needing to be an expert in compiling the source code.”

Availability

The HAProxy Community Performance Packages are available for download immediately. To get started, visit: https://www.haproxy.com/downloads

Official packages are currently available for Ubuntu 24.04, Debian 12, and Debian 13. Coming soon: Support for RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) systems will be available soon.

HAProxy 3.3: security, automation, observability, and more

Alongside the performance packages, the newly released HAProxy 3.3 introduces features designed for next-generation application delivery, including:

Kernel TLS (kTLS): Support for offloading symmetric encryption to the Linux kernel to reduce CPU usage.

Support for offloading symmetric encryption to the Linux kernel to reduce CPU usage. QUIC on the backend (experimental): Enables end-to-end HTTP/3 connectivity from client to server.

Enables end-to-end HTTP/3 connectivity from client to server. ACME DNS-01 support: Expands ACME integration for TLS certificate automation to validate domain ownership via DNS TXT records.

Expands ACME integration for TLS certificate automation to validate domain ownership via DNS TXT records. Persistent statistics: Allows stats and metrics to be stored in shared memory, preserving them across reloads, and enabling continuous, uninterrupted metrics for dashboards and alerting systems.

Seamless enterprise upgrade path with HAProxy One

HAProxy Technologies offers a seamless upgrade path from HAProxy Community Edition to HAProxy One , the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform. Enterprise users benefit from next-generation security (including DDoS protection, bot management, web application firewall, and AI gateway); centralized management, observability, and automation via HAProxy Fusion Control Plane; and authoritative support from the experts behind HAProxy.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

