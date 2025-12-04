HAProxy Confirmed as the Unshakeable Standard for Enterprise Load Balancing in G2 Winter 2026 Reports



NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, today announced its continued dominance in the G2 Winter 2026 Grid® and Index Reports. Retaining its #1 Ranking in the Enterprise and Overall Grid for Load Balancing, HAProxy has further solidified its status as the definitive standard for critical application delivery infrastructure.

Beyond its core leadership in load balancing, the Winter 2026 reports validate HAProxy as a comprehensive security platform, with Leader positions in DDoS Protection and Web Application Firewall (WAF), and a new entry in the Bot Detection and Mitigation category. The company achieved the #1 Rank in the Results Index and Implementation Index for WAF, as well as the #3 Rank in the Overall Grid, proving that high-performance security does not have to come at the cost of complexity or slow time-to-value.

"The G2 Winter 2026 reports confirm what our enterprise customers tell us every day: HAProxy is the unshakeable foundation of modern application delivery," said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. "We are particularly proud of our clean sweep in the Usability and Results indexes. In a market flooded with complex, opaque security tools, HAProxy stands out by delivering the industry's best ROI and easiest implementation – without sacrificing a millisecond of performance."

The unshakeable standard for enterprise load balancing

In a volatile technology market, HAProxy remains the constant. For consecutive quarters, HAProxy has held the #1 Rank in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Load Balancing, outpacing legacy hardware appliances and cloud-native competitors alike.

#1 Rank in the Grid ® Report for Load Balancing (Overall)

Report for Load Balancing (Overall) #1 Rank in the Grid ® Report for Load Balancing (Enterprise)

Report for Load Balancing (Enterprise) #1 Rank in the Implementation Index, Usability Index, and Relationship Index for Load Balancing (Enterprise)

Recent reviews on G2 by enterprise users (>1,000 employees) describing HAProxy’s load balancing capabilities included the following highlights.

“Lightweight, fast, and easy setup with a complete enterprise solution.” [ link ]

] “Stable, versatile, and backed by excellent support… HAProxy serves as a replacement for the previously used load balancer product, NSX Advanced Load Balancer.” [ link ]

] “We just replaced F5 with HAProxy. It benefits us with cost reduction (e.g., F5 Support cost and the internal supporting costs). It will help us to support containerization in the future.” [ link ]

] “HAProxy ensures our banner backend environment stays stable, efficient, and scalable under varying traffic loads.” [ link ]

] “Its performance is nothing short of legendary; it handles staggering amounts of traffic … [and] gives you god-like control over every single packet.” [ link ]

] “The ability to scale our services without compromising speed or reliability is invaluable.” [ link ]

A comprehensive security platform delivering real ROI

Moving beyond its reputation as an open source load balancer, HAProxy has emerged as a top-tier security vendor with products such as HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy Edge. The Winter 2026 reports mark HAProxy's strong debut as a High Performer in Bot Detection and Mitigation, complementing its Leader positions in WAF and DDoS Protection. The integration of multi-layered security with application delivery capabilities such as load balancing and container networking helps customers to consolidate and simplify their infrastructure. Crucially, customers are seeing value faster than with any other solution:

#1 Rank in the Results Index for WAF (Overall)

#1 Rank in the Implementation Index for WAF (Overall)

"Best Estimated ROI" Badge for WAF (Enterprise)

Recent reviews on G2 describing HAProxy’s security capabilities included the following highlights.

“The tool is useful for inspecting and detecting malicious traffic. It helps identify suspicious activity and provides valuable insights into potential threats.” [ link ]

] “A single application that can both load balance, provide DDoS protection and be a WAF simplifies the tech stack.” [ link ]

] “This is a highly scalable and efficient load balancer that offers a wide range of powerful features. Additionally, the WAF performs exceptionally well.” [ link ]

] “This is a truly impressive tool for load balancing, offering a low memory footprint and effective web application firewall capabilities. The support provided has also been excellent.” [ link ]

] “HAProxy simplifies load balancing and proxying, enhances security with WAF and DoS protection, and streamlines configuration with APIs, suiting our enterprise's needs efficiently.” [ link ]

The premier choice for sovereign edge and cloud

With digital sovereignty becoming a critical priority for European enterprises, HAProxy’s flexibility offers a unique advantage. Through the HAProxy One platform, organizations benefit from next-generation security with HAProxy Enterprise and centralized management with HAProxy Fusion Control Plane, which can both run privately in any infrastructure in any location – with no external connections required.

This “cloud-neutral” and "air-gapped" capability allows highly regulated industries to leverage advanced security features (including threat intelligence and machine learning) without exposing their data or infrastructure to third-party SaaS dependencies. In addition, the Winter 2026 reports show that HAProxy is exceptionally well-regarded in Europe, making it the safest and simplest choice for “sovereign edge” and “sovereign cloud” strategies.

#1 Rank in Europe Regional Grid ® for Load Balancing

for Load Balancing #1 Rank in EMEA Regional Grid ® for Load Balancing

for Load Balancing #1 Rank in EMEA Regional Grid® for WAF

Recent reviews on G2 describing HAProxy’s capability to orchestrate and enforce a secure edge included the following highlights.

“HAProxy is critical for solving both traffic overload and security threats. As a load balancer, it ensures high availability and scalability by distributing requests across our servers. It acts as our first line of defense, mitigating DDoS attacks at the edge to keep the service online. Furthermore, its WAF functionality protects us from application-layer exploits like SQL injection. Overall, it provides us with a robust, secure, and resilient infrastructure.” [ link ]

] “Enhanced WAF configuration for security and detailed logging. [HAProxy] Fusion Control Plane integration combined with HAProxy Enterprise gives a single pane [of glass]... By centralizing all our SSL certificates in one place, it has made certificate management much simpler. It also offers a level of security we otherwise wouldn't have achieved, and the logging features provide us with valuable insights.” [ link ]

About the G2 Grid® Reports and HAProxy’s awards

G2 product ratings are based on customer and user reviews and aggregated data from online sources. In the Grid® Reports, the Satisfaction Score is affected by several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused and administration-specific product attributes, popularity and statistical significance of reviews, and timeliness and quality of reviews. The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence.

G2 awarded HAProxy 80 badges, including naming HAProxy a Leader in 22 Grid® Reports and five Momentum Grid® Reports:

About HAProxy One

HAProxy One is the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, from the company behind HAProxy. It combines the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our open source core (HAProxy) with the capabilities of a unified enterprise platform. Its next-generation security layers are powered by threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge, enhanced by machine learning and optimized with real-world operational feedback. The platform consists of a flexible data plane ( HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA ), a scalable control plane ( HAProxy Fusion ), and a secure edge network ( HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud load balancing as a service (LBaaS), web app and API protection, API/AI gateways, Kubernetes networking, application delivery network (ADN), and end-to-end observability.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

