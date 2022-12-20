FirstBank Appoints Denver Business Leader Matt Ritter to its Board of Directors

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced Matt Ritter, Co-Founder and Principal of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC (Pinnacle), has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Ritter, who has an extensive commercial real estate and entrepreneurial background, is also the founder of Clear Creek Advisors LLC and Knightbridge Capital.

“We’re looking forward to having someone with Matt’s background and entrepreneurial expertise join our Board of Directors,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “Matt has a proven track record of creating successful businesses and working as a strong collaborator across Denver’s commercial landscape. His experience will be an asset to FirstBank as we look into the future and continue to grow our business products and services.”

Over the years, Ritter has dedicated his time and resources supporting others and is steadfast in giving back to the community. He’s passionate about serving numerous charitable organizations, including the Denver Santa Claus Shop, Wounded Warrior Project, Veteran’s Passport to Hope, Tennyson Center for Children and Judi’s House, all of which closely align with FirstBank’s mission of “banking for good.”

“As an entrepreneur, I have always been in awe of FirstBank and how far the company has come since its humble beginnings,” Ritter said. “It’s an honor to join the board of a company I’ve long admired and consider a pillar of Colorado’s business community. I look forward to working with the other board members to forge a path ahead and put even more ‘banking for good’ initiatives into practice.”

In addition to co-founding Pinnacle, Ritter recently co-founded Knightbridge Capital, a Denver-based real estate investment company focused on multi-family and commercial assets in Colorado. He also founded Clear Creek Advisors, a wealth management and investment advisory company, in 2017 and won several commercial real estate awards, including Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtor’s “Top Broker in Denver.” In his spare time, Ritter enjoys supporting the entrepreneurial community, especially in his role on the Young President’s Organization (YPO) board and spending time with his family. He completed the Entrepreneurs’ Organization’s Entrepreneurial Masters’ Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds a Bachelor’s in Finance from Illinois State University.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing over $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com .

