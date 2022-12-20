Brain & Behavior Research Foundation to Receive $100,000+ from “MANAthon” Holiday Fundraiser to Support Mental Health Research

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the world’s largest private funder of mental health research grants, is receiving $108,000 from MANA Talent Group from their first annual “MANAthon” holiday livestream fundraiser. The funds will be used to support research grants to find better treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness.

“One in five Americans is living with a mental illness,” said Jeffrey Borenstein M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “We thank MANA Talent Group for this generous support as well as the more than 1,300 people who made contributions. This support will help us continue to fund groundbreaking research that is advancing our understanding of mental illness and bringing hope and healing to millions of people and their families.”

The “MANAthon” relay-style livestream ran Dec 16-17 and was hosted by MANA Co-Owners – @Moistcr1itkal @GibiASMR & @JimmyHere who are leaders in esports, ASMR and gaming – with a combined 31MM followers. Altogether, the livestream had a combined 63,848 hours of watch time.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

About Mana Talent Group

MANA Talent Group is a creator-owned talent agency that specializes in influencer marketing, brand partnerships, and creator talent representation across YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. For more information, please visit https://www.manatalentgroup.com/.