A Kinder Way to Think About New Year’s Resolutions

New York, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a new year begins, millions of people set New Year’s resolutions aimed at self-improvement — eating healthier, exercising more, or saving money. While the idea of a fresh start can feel motivating, mental health experts say traditional resolutions can also create pressure, stress, and disappointment when goals prove difficult to sustain.

Rather than focusing on drastic change or rigid expectations, experts encourage a more compassionate and realistic approach that supports emotional well-being and works with the brain, not against it.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. “Our brains are shaped by experience over time. When we set goals that are too rigid or unrealistic, we may be setting ourselves up for unnecessary stress.”

Why Resolutions Often Fall Short

Traditional resolutions frequently emphasize major outcomes rather than manageable steps. When goals feel unattainable, people may experience frustration, guilt, or a sense of failure — feelings that can be especially challenging for individuals living with depression, anxiety, or other mental health conditions.

Stress and negative self-talk can interfere with motivation and make change harder to maintain, mental health researchers note.

A More Sustainable Way Forward

Mental health experts recommend rethinking New Year’s resolutions in ways that promote resilience and long-term success:

Focus on one or two priorities. Limiting goals can make change feel more achievable.

Limiting goals can make change feel more achievable. Aim for progress, not perfection. Setbacks are part of growth, not signs of failure.

Setbacks are part of growth, not signs of failure. Start small and stay consistent. Modest, repeatable changes are easier for the brain to sustain.

Modest, repeatable changes are easier for the brain to sustain. Practice self-compassion. Being kind to yourself when plans don’t go as expected can strengthen motivation and persistence.

“The brain responds better to consistency than intensity,” Dr. Borenstein added. “Small steps, taken regularly, can lead to meaningful change over time.”

Knowing When to Seek Support

The start of a new year can also heighten awareness of ongoing struggles with mood, anxiety, or stress. If difficult feelings persist or begin to interfere with daily life, mental health professionals emphasize the importance of seeking help.

“There are effective treatments and supports available,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Seeking help is not a failure — it’s an important step toward understanding what’s happening in the brain and finding the right path forward.”

Moving Into the New Year with Compassion

The new year does not require becoming a different person. Instead, it offers an opportunity to set realistic intentions, check in with yourself, and take small, compassionate steps that support mental well-being — one day at a time.

