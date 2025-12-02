New York, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder, affecting roughly 1 in 10 children. It can impact peer and family relationships, academic performance, and long-term health outcomes. Growing interest in identifying very young children who may be at increased risk for ADHD has fueled efforts to develop early interventions aimed at reducing symptoms and associated impairments.

Heather M. Joseph, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh and recipient of a BBRF 2021 Young Investigator Grant, will discuss early signs of emerging ADHD in infants and toddlers with a familial risk for the disorder in an upcoming BBRF-hosted webinar, “What Can Light Show Us About Brain Activity? Examining Early Neural and Behavioral Predictors of Childhood ADHD,” taking place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET. Dr. Joseph will highlight the use of functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS), a non-invasive neuroimaging method well suited for young children. She will also share initial findings from her work with preschool-aged children at risk for ADHD, along with directions for future research.

The session will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the Emmy® nominated television series Healthy Minds.

Register Now to learn about Dr. Joseph’s latest research on identifying young children at risk for ADHD.

