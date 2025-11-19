Finding Calm and Connection During the Holidays

New York, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season often brings joy, gatherings, and tradition — but for many, it can also heighten feelings of stress, loneliness, or grief. Experts from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) are encouraging people to take simple, proactive steps to protect their mental well-being during this emotionally charged time of year.

“People can take practical steps to dial down their stress and anxiety leading up to and during the holidays,” said Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of BBRF and a Manhattan-based psychiatrist. “With a little planning and some positive actions, you can find ways to enjoy the holidays — even if it’s been a difficult time for you in the past.”

Recognize Your Feelings

If you’ve lost someone or can’t be with loved ones, sadness and grief are natural. “You can’t force yourself to be happy just because it’s the holiday season,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Allow yourself to express your emotions — it’s part of healing.”

Reach Out and Connect

Loneliness is common this time of year. Making an effort to connect with trusted friends, community groups, or faith-based gatherings can help. Volunteering can also boost your mood and create a sense of purpose.

Protect Your Well-Being

A few intentional steps can make a meaningful difference:

Take breaks. Step outside, breathe deeply, and allow moments of quiet.

Step outside, breathe deeply, and allow moments of quiet. Move your body. Exercise releases natural chemicals that improve mood and reduce tension.

Exercise releases natural chemicals that improve mood and reduce tension. Stay healthy. Get enough sleep, eat balanced meals, and limit alcohol, which can worsen stress or depression.

Manage Expectations and Set Boundaries

Traditions can evolve — and that’s okay. Choose the activities that matter most and let go of those that cause stress. “It’s okay to say no,” Dr. Borenstein noted. “Friends and colleagues will understand if you can’t do everything. Prioritize what brings you peace.”

Find Meaning in Simplicity

The most memorable moments are often quiet ones — listening to music, reading, or spending time outdoors. “The goal isn’t to make the holidays perfect, but to make them peaceful,” Dr. Borenstein said.

Seek Help if You Need It

“If sadness, anxiety, or hopelessness persist, reach out to a mental health professional. Do not suffer in silence, seek help,” says Dr. Borenstein. “Effective treatments and support are available.”

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $475 million to fund more than 5,700 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

