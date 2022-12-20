Press release [distributed 20 Dec, morning]: Evolution of the Orange group’s Executive Committee

English French

Press release

Paris, 20 December 2022

Evolution of the Orange group’s Executive Committee

The Orange group announces the departure of Ramon Fernandez, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Performance and Development, at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Ramon Fernandez, who has overseen the Group’s finances for the past eight years, has decided to take up a new professional challenge outside the company. Until his departure, he will continue in his current role within the Executive Committee. In this role, alongside Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, and the Group’s management team, he will continue his work on the preparation of the new strategic plan. His successor will be announced in the coming weeks.

Christel Heydemann commented: “I would like to thank Ramon for his unfailing commitment to the Group. He has played an essential role in the development of the company over recent years, in particular through his work on efficiency and value creation. We will continue to work together and in confidence over the coming weeks to finalize our next strategic plan. I wish him all the best in his future career.”

Ramon Fernandez said: “After such an exciting and stimulating period within Orange, I have decided to take on a new professional project outside the Group. Orange is an extremely engaging company that can boast of the quality and commitment of its teams as its core strength. I am proud of what we have accomplished together in the various Orange countries and with my colleagues in the Executive Committee. With Christel, we will present the 2022 results next February. I remain mobilized to work on our next strategic plan, convinced that the company will take the right directions to ensure its continued development.”

Ramon Fernandez joined the Orange group in September 2014 as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Strategy. He currently holds the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance, Performance and Development. Before joining Orange, he was Director of the French Treasury since March 2009. For more information on his career, click here . Photos are available here .

