3D Metrology Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in the Aviation Industry Fuels Sector

The global 3D metrology market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.47% during 2021-2027.



3D metrology refers to the technological system of measuring distance, length, height and point of a 3D object. It is primarily used to reverse engineer and analyze defects in different materials and objects. It includes various hardware and software tools, such as a coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizer and scanner (ODS), video measuring machine (VMM) and 3D automated optical inspection (AoI) system.

These systems convert 2D architectural models into images and videos for improved design, manufacturing processes and production workflows. This aids in quality control, inspection, reverse engineering and virtual simulation of the products and finds extensive applications across several industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, architecture, medical, energy and power.



3D Metrology Market Trends:



The growing automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. There is widespread adoption of optical 3D metrology and 3D testing for capturing detailed information and running full-field evaluations. It involves inspection, measurement and quality checks of various tools, castings, plastic and sheet metal parts in assemblies and vehicle bodies. Furthermore, significant growth in the aviation industry is also providing a boost to the market growth.

3D metrology is widely used for scanning and inspecting intricate components and recreating the scanned parts digitally. It is also utilized for various other applications, including corrosion inspection, hail damage depth, fixture measurement, part archival and tooling measurement. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing need for industrial automation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop 3D metrology technologies for modeling and analysis with enhanced precision and quality control, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global 3D metrology market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on offering, product, application and end-use industry.



Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

Form Measurement

Breakup by Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Industry

Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

