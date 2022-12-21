StorageVault Announces Issuance of Options

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) has granted, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 7,000,000 options to purchase common shares ‎of StorageVault to directors, officers, employees and consultants of StorageVault. The options were ‎issued with an exercise price of $5.94 per common share and an expiry date of December 20, 2032. After ‎this option issuance, StorageVault has 36,395,000 options issued and outstanding.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 206 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.4 million rentable square feet on over 665 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com