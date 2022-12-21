SATO’s holiday donation to No Fixed Abode NGO

English Finnish

This holiday SATO makes its donation to Vailla vakinaista asuntoa ry (No fixed abode NGO). Vailla vakinaista asuntoa ry acts as a guardian of the interests of homeless people and defends everyone's right for a home. SATO has also donated to The Finnish Red Cross as well as to Unicef earlier this year to aid the victims of the war in Ukraine.

"Although our eyes have been fixed on the events abroad, and the current energy crisis, it is very important for us to support the work done for the wellbeing and rights of the homeless", says Antti Aarnio, President and CEO of SATO.



Read more about Vailla vakinaista asuntoa ry: https://vvary.fi/in-english





