Prevent Tragedies On Our Roads This Holiday Season – Drive Sober Or Arrange A Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season upon us, MADD Canada is asking Canadians to take a moment to think about all those who have lost loved ones or suffered devastating injuries as a result of impaired driving, and to make the commitment to always drive sober.



“Far too many people are missing loved ones and far too many are dealing with injuries, all because of senseless and preventable impaired driving crashes,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock “For my family, Christmas will never be the same because my brother D.J. won’t be with us.”

D.J. Hancock’s car was struck head on by an impaired driver in 2014. Just 18 years old, D.J. died at the crash scene.

“Please don’t take the risk with your life or anyone else’s life,” Ms. Hancock said. ‘If you are consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, put the keys away and arrange a sober ride home. Call an Uber or a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver.”

Everyone can do their part to prevent tragedies on our roads this holiday season by:

Never driving impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.



Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable drive home during the holidays, and all year round, can do it with just the push of a button - check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

MADD Canada is currently in the midst of its Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote safe and sober driving during the holidays. Red ribbons and car decals are available through the MADD Canada website at madd.ca and through local Chapters and Community Leaders. Anyone who wishes to support Project Red Ribbon with a donation can do so online through the website, by calling 1-800-665-6233 or by texting “RIBBON” to 45678 (a one-time $10 donation is added to the donor’s cell phone bill and payable to his or her service provider).