Progressive Announces Updated Loss Estimates From Hurricane Ian

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) today reported updated incurred loss estimates related to Hurricane Ian, which made multiple landfalls beginning in late September 2022. As of December 20, 2022, our estimate, which is subject to change, for our vehicle losses, including boats and recreational vehicles, is essentially unchanged from November 2022. For our Property business, prior to giving effect to reinsurance, our loss and allocated loss adjustment expenses (ALAE) is estimated to be $1 billion, which reflects favorable development of $400 million from our estimated loss and ALAE of $1.4 billion reported as of September 30, 2022. Given that we exceeded our $200 million retention threshold under our reinsurance contracts in September 2022, this change in estimate for our Property losses and ALAE will not impact our results of operations for December.



We continue to evaluate and reserve for this catastrophe using our knowledge and experience of reporting patterns from many past storms, in addition to actual claims reported and assumptions specific to this hurricane. As further described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, these estimates will continue to change, and could change materially, favorably or unfavorably, as additional information develops, and additional claims are reported.

