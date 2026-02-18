Progressive Reports January 2026 Results

 | Source: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended January 31, 2026:

 January
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2026
 2025
 Change
Net premiums written$6,735 $6,481 4 %
Net premiums earned$6,921 $6,586 5 %
Net income$1,163 $1,117 4 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.98 $1.90 4 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$103 $109 (6)%
Combined ratio 84.4  84.1 0.3 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7  587.7 0 %
 


 January 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2026 2025 % Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto10,855 9,882 10
Direct – auto16,164 14,224 14
Special lines7,012 6,540 7
Property3,655 3,535 3
Total Personal Lines37,686 34,181 10
Commercial Lines1,189 1,146 4
Total38,875 35,327 10
      


See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com
 
The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive January 2026 Complete Earnings Release


Attachments

January 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading