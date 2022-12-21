New York, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market to Surpass USD 41 Billion Mark by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis in the active implantable medical devices market, the demand for these devices is projected to rise exponentially owing to the growing prevalence of various diseases such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, hearing disabilities, and others across the globe. Additionally, the escalating burden of the aging population who are susceptible to developing the above disorders is likely to propel the market for active implantable medical devices in the forthcoming years.

DelveInsight’s Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading active implantable medical devices companies’ market shares, challenges, active implantable medical devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key active implantable medical devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global active implantable medical devices market during the forecast period.

Notable active implantable medical devices companies such as Medtronic, ABIOMED., Abbott, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Inc., MicroTransponder Inc., Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, Second Sight, NeuroPace, Inc., NEVRO CORP., Pacetronix.com, MEDICO S.p.A., Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A., Cochlear Ltd., Sonova, Berlin Heart GmbH, and SynCardia Systems LLC, and several others are currently operating in the active implantable medical devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the active implantable medical devices market. In January 2021, Boston Scientific launched WaveWriter Alpha™ Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems in the US to relieve chronic pain.

launched WaveWriter Alpha™ Spinal Cord Stimulator Systems in the US to relieve chronic pain. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the active implantable medical devices market during the forecast period.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Overview

Active implantable medical devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators, infusion pumps, ventricular assist systems and devices, cochlear implants, and neurostimulators, among others are the devices intended to be totally or partially introduced into the human body for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes and is to remain in place. These devices rely on a power source not provided by the body or gravity.





Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global active implantable medical devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its active implantable medical devices market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the increase in various lifestyle-associated disorders such as obesity, and hypertension, among others, that increase the risk of various other life-threatening disorders to many folds. For instance, in the US, the high obesity rates among the population are also a factor that will lead to the demand for active implantable devices. This is because obesity is associated with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), particularly coronary heart disease (CHD) and heart failure (HF).

Moreover, the rising strategic business activities by the key manufacturers present in the region to maintain their position in the region could boost the active implantable devices market.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Dynamics

The global active implantable medical devices market is likely to witness noteworthy growth due to the growing burden of the old age population who are more susceptible to developing various chronic disorders, growing approvals and launches of many active implantable medical devices, growing investment and fundraising by key companies developing innovative and technologically advanced active implantable devices, among others.

However, the high cost of the devices and the stringent regulatory approval process are some of the factors that may hamper the global active implantable medical devices market.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global active implantable medical devices market during the initial phases. This is owing to the nationwide lockdown, canceled or postponed surgeries, and patient reluctance to visit the hospitals, among others. According to various studies, there was a significant reduction in pacemaker implantation surgery during the pandemic. However, due to the launch of various vaccines and mass vaccination drives across the globe, the active implantable devices market is expected to regain normalcy in the post-COVID situation.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market CAGR 7.63% Projected Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 41.47 Billion Key Active Implantable Medical Devices Companies Medtronic, ABIOMED., Abbott, Jarvik Heart, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Inc., MicroTransponder Inc., Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, Second Sight, NeuroPace, Inc., NEVRO CORP., Pacetronix.com, MEDICO S.p.A., Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A., Cochlear Ltd., Sonova, Berlin Heart GmbH, and SynCardia Systems LLC, among others

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Assessment

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Implantable Cardiovascular Devices (Cardioverter Defibrillators, Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Pacemakers, Implantable Cardiac Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders), Implantable Neurostimulators (Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Others) Hearing Implants, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

