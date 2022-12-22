Rigetti Computing to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, Brian Sereda, CFO, and David Rivas, SVP of Systems and Services, will attend the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Management will deliver an investor presentation from 1:30-2:10 p.m. ET (10:30-11:10 a.m. PT) and conduct investor meetings throughout the day.



Investors can view a live webcast of the presentation, as well as the accompanying slides, by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/ . A replay will be available at the same location for approximately one year following the conclusion of the event.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti has more than 150 patents awarded and pending. The Company was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 190 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

Contacts

Investors:

RGTI@investorrelations.com