Jitterbit Sees Record Growth in E-Commerce Customers and Partners

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, has seen significant growth over the last 12 months, hitting record highs in its e-commerce integrations and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) business and growing e-commerce related deal flow and ARR by over 100%. Jitterbit has also expanded agreements with some of the biggest partner names in the industry, including BigCommerce , ShipStation and Shopify . Additionally, Jitterbit continues to grow its already strong network of hundreds of e-commerce agency partners. The notable growth in customers and partners has positioned Jitterbit as one of the most sought-after integration platforms for the e-commerce space.

“With our acquisition of eBridge Connections last year, continued advancements in e-commerce connectors and growth in major partnerships, Jitterbit now provides one of the industry’s most comprehensive sets of integration offerings for e-commerce on the market,” said Singu Srinivas, general manager and senior vice president at Jitterbit. “As we wrap up the holiday shopping season, our world-class service teams are helping thousands of retailers and merchants reap massive time efficiencies by enabling data to seamlessly flow between on-premises or cloud e-commerce, EDI, ERP and CRM systems, as well as 3PL, WMS and Payments solutions, to make online commerce frictionless.”

Customers Choose Jitterbit to Power E-Commerce Business

Jitterbit has grown its e-commerce business across the board – significantly growing ARR, acquiring customers, and doubling the number of e-commerce connections over the past 12 months. This reflects the high demand for Jitterbit’s integration and automation solutions that create omnichannel customer experiences by connecting data and automating business processes. With Jitterbit’s Commerce 360 solutions, businesses build personalized customer experiences to maximize Customer Lifetime Value.

Jitterbit combines domain expertise with tried-and-true use cases to simplify digital commerce integrations. From integrating CRM and ERP to automate sales order creation, to automatically sending order and shipping information to inventory, shipping teams and 3PL providers, or using EDI to improve transaction data processing, Jitterbit customers benefit from proven recipes and best-in-class support. Jitterbit has helped thousands of merchants and suppliers to accelerate business outcomes with integration initiatives going live in days or weeks, not months or years. In recent months, leaders in their respective markets have chosen Jitterbit, including Fortune Brands (Moen), Malley’s Chocolate, Olukai, Sadler Power Train and The Cookware Company.

E-Commerce Heavyweights Partner with Jitterbit

In recent months, Jitterbit has expanded its partnerships with e-commerce companies that provide crucial frameworks for conducting online sales. Jitterbit has signed reseller and/or technology agreements with the following partners:

BigCommerce: Jitterbit announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to Jitterbit's automated order-to-fulfillment process. Now BigCommerce customers can integrate Jitterbit's platform through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.





ShipStation: Jitterbit recently announced a new partnership with ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution. The partnership will create more seamless shipping processes for merchants and improve the customer experience. It will also bring quicker and easier onboarding to third-party applications for merchants.





Shopify Plus: Jitterbit recently announced it will provide ERP integrations for Shopify Plus merchants. By leveraging Jitterbit's unmatched integration expertise to simplify and automate processes including finance, manufacturing, supply chain, sales and procurement, the Jitterbit ERP integration will boost productivity and allow Shopify merchants to spend less time working through disparate systems, and more time reaching new customers through new channels.





E-Commerce agencies: Jitterbit has built an impressive ecosystem of hundreds of e-commerce agency partners, which serve as consultants to help companies implement e-commerce platforms. Jitterbit's agency partners create custom strategies to help merchants with online stores generate brand awareness, drive engagement and increase sales by creating customer integration journeys with ERP, EDI, CRM, MKT, WMS, 3PL and Payment Systems.



Jitterbit will be showcasing its retail solutions during NRF 2023, January 15-17, at booth #1234. To schedule a meeting or demo during the show, contact jitterbit@bocacommunications.com .

