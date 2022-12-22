Utility Business Customers Looking for Leadership in the Energy Transition

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated study from Escalent underscores how important it is for utilities to demonstrate their commitment to the environment. After reaching a peak in 2021, the industry Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index among business customers dropped a significant eight points to 778 (on a 1,000-point maximum scale), with the decline largely attributed to customers feeling less certain that utilities are committed to using environmentally friendly energy. Escalent’s ECR Index is a comprehensive customer relationship measurement used by utility management to assess customer engagement.



Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business tracks the performance of 82 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The study is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.

The majority (81%) of businesses have energy-related plans (e.g., sustainability plans, climate plans, and/or emergency response/business continuity plans) in place, and these same businesses have the greatest decline in ECR. The decline in ECR, led by environmental perceptions, indicate that these energy-conscious businesses are increasingly concerned about whether their utility is in lock-step with them on improving environmental performance.

“Leadership during the energy transition is becoming table stakes for business customers, as they are making it clear that environmental performance is increasingly important to them,” said K.C. Boyce, vice president at Escalent. “And while they aren’t necessarily naming ‘leadership through the energy transition’ as an important brand trait for utilities, their perceptions and behaviors such as increased preference for non-utility providers of energy products and services indicate they certainly expect leadership to occur.”

While overall the industry ECR is declining, the 15 Business Customer Champion utilities recognized today have seen increases in engagement from last year. These utilities are effectively talking to their customers about a number of things, including renewable and green energy. The customers of these top-performing utilities view them as significantly more committed to using environmentally friendly energy (+0.41 on a 0-to-10-point scale vs. the industry average) and being committed to transitioning away from fossil fuels (+0.50 vs. the average).

Today, Escalent is pleased to name 15 utilities as 2022 Business Customer Champions.

Escalent 2022 Business Customer Champions Ameren Illinois Georgia Power BGE MidAmerican Energy CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Puget Sound Energy CenterPoint Energy – South Salt River Project Con Edison Seattle City Light Consumers Energy We Energies Duke Energy Midwest Xcel Energy Colorado Florida Power & Light

* Utilities named as Business Customer Champions are selected based on having Engaged Customer Relationship Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or an Engaged Customer Relationship Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.



EAST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance



Utility brand name ECR score Con Edison 828 BGE 818 PECO Energy 799 PSE&G 798 National Grid 783 Jersey Central Power & Light 781 PSEG Long Island 772 Eversource Energy 770 Penelec 769 PPL Electric Utilities 766 Duquesne Light 755 West Penn Power 743 Appalachian Power 711 NYSEG 711



MIDWEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance



Utility brand name ECR score We Energies 814 Consumers Energy 808 MidAmerican Energy 804 Duke Energy Midwest 803 Ameren Illinois 796 AES Indiana 785 Ameren Missouri 785 Evergy 783 DTE Energy 782 The Illuminating Company 779 Ohio Edison 773 ComEd 770 Xcel Energy – Midwest 765 Indiana Michigan Power 763 Wisconsin Public Service 758 NIPSCO 756 Alliant Energy 755 AEP Ohio 755 AES Ohio 745 OPPD 732



SOUTH REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance



Utility brand name ECR score Florida Power & Light 813 Georgia Power 799 TECO Tampa Electric 789 Mississippi Power 789 Dominion Energy South Carolina 787 Duke Energy Carolinas 787 Duke Energy Florida 783 Kentucky Utilities 778 CPS Energy 776 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 775 OG&E 775 Duke Energy Progress 773 Dominion Energy Virginia 768 Alabama Power 767 El Paso Electric 763 JEA 751 Entergy 751 Southwestern Electric Power Company 749 Louisville Gas & Electric 730 FPL Northwest FL 726



WEST REGION: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance

Utility brand name ECR score Seattle City Light 847 Puget Sound Energy 829 Salt River Project 829 Xcel Energy Colorado 823 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 813 Pacific Power 797 SMUD 793 APS 793 NorthWestern Energy 783 Rocky Mountain Power 782 NV Energy 777 Southern California Edison 770 PG&E 769 SDG&E 755 Portland General Electric 755 PNM 751 Idaho Power 730 Colorado Springs Utilities 716



NATURAL GAS UTILITIES: Customer Engagement Benchmark Performance



Utility brand name ECR score CenterPoint Energy – South 816 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 802 Dominion Energy North Carolina 791 Dominion Energy Ohio 788 Dominion Energy West 782 Virginia Natural Gas 779 Nicor Gas 773 Chattanooga Gas Company 765



About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 18,035 business electric and natural gas utility customers of 82 US utility companies. Utilities within the same region are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) Index is a composite score based upon a 360-degree customer review of how engaged businesses are with their energy utility provider. Scores are composed of ratings across service satisfaction, brand and product experiences. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.