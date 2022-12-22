Central government borrowing strategy 2023

Government bond issuance target of kr. 65 billion

The government bond issuance target is set at kr. 65 billion in 2023. The focus will primarily be on issuances in the 2-year and 10-year nominal maturity segments.



Opening of 10-year nominal and green bond

In February 2023, a new 10-year nominal bond will be opened. In the second half of the year, a new 10-year green bond will also be opened.



Annual issuance in the EMTN programme

In 2023, the central government expects to issue a foreign currency bond under the EMTN programme. Going forward, the strategy is that the central government will make an annual bond issuance in foreign currency.



The strategy announcement is available on www.governmentdebt.dk. Enquiries can be directed to Martin Wagner Toftdahl on tel. +45 3363 6661 or mail: governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.