ORTOLI ROSENSTADT LLP REPRESENTS ERAYAK POWER SOLUTION GROUP INC. IN $12 MILLION INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

New York, NY, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, today announced that it represented Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, in the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. Erayak received aggregate gross proceeds of US$12 million from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Class A ordinary shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 14, 2022 under the ticker symbol "RAYA."

The Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP team included Partners William Rosenstadt and Jason Ye, Counsel Yarona Yieh, Associates Zhenling Zhang and Shuo (Shawn) Chen.

