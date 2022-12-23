Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Company announcement no. 04-2022
Copenhagen, 23rd of December 2022
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby on behalf of the relevant individuals discloses transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Swiss Properties Invest A/S shares.
Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby notifies and submits the following transaction of shares:
Name: Swiss Property Ventures AG, Switzerland
Swiss Property Ventures AG is closely related to persons discharging managerial responsibilities as Swiss Property Ventures AG is ultimately owned by Martin A. Märki, CFO in Swiss Properties Invest A/S and Keld Ostergaard, CEO in Swiss Properties Invest AG (100% owned subsidiary of Swiss Properties Invest A/S)
Issuer: Swiss Properties Invest A/S
LEI-code: 636700W3Y3309V1FFE44
ISIN-code: DK0061805660
Type of securities: Shares
Type of transaction: Buy
Date of transaction: December 21st, 2022
Place of transaction: OTC
Amount of shares: 238’938
Share price: 107.5 DKK
Total amount: 25’685’835 DKK
Additional information and investor relation
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
Certified advisor contact:
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance
Gert Michael Mortensen
Mobile (+45) 30 73 06 67
E-mail gmm@bakertilly,dk
Poul Bundgaard Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
COMPANY WEBSITE
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/