Tulikivi signs financing agreement for 2022–2028

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 DECEMBER 2022 AT 13.00 EET



On 22 December 2022, Tulikivi agreed with Nordea Bank Plc to restructure its financing that is maturing in April 2024. This facility will replace and refinance the company’s existing loans and provide for future growth-supporting investments and working capital needs. The financing agreement includes a repayment programme for 2022–2028 and loan covenants to the finance provider.

