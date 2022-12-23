Global Customer Data Platform Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include Oracle, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce and Teradata

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Data Platform Market by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement and Personalized Recommendation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Capability and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The customer data platform market size is to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 19.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|335
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$19.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Services segment to have a higher CAGR during forecast period.
Based on services, the customer data platform market has been segmented into consulting and support, and maintenance services. These services help organizations modernize their marketing operations. It includes the support offered by CDP vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining CDP solutions efficiently. With customer data increasing daily, organizations are increasingly adopting CDP services to address marketing requirements in continuously evolving customer demand across the globe.
Cloud segment to have highest CAGR during forecast period.
Based on deployment modes, the customer data platform market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Cloud-based CDP facilitates various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.
Large enterprises segment to hold higher CAGR during forecast period.
The customer data platform market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The adoption of CDPs in large enterprises is expected to grow due to the huge inflow of customer data from multiple channels and the need to generate actionable insights from customer data.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller customer data platform vendors to introduce customer data platform solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these aspects are responsible for the region's expeditious growth of the customer data platform market. Companies operating in Asia Pacific continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan, India, and Australia have displayed ample growth opportunities in the customer data platform market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Customer Data Platform Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals, 2022-2027
4.3 Market, by Region, 2022
4.4 North America: Market, by Application and Vertical, 2022
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Need to Deliver Omnichannel Experience
5.2.1.2 Need to Comply with Data Protection Regulations
5.2.1.3 Shift Toward Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising
5.2.1.4 Changing Landscape of Customer Intelligence
5.2.1.5 Proliferation of Customer Channels
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Privacy Laws and Protection of Customer Data to be Critical for CDP Adoption
5.2.2.2 Lack of Flexibility
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expansion of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.2.3.2 Automated Smart Machines to Drive Customer Experience
5.2.3.3 Rising Investments and Fundings by Enterprises to Identify Growth Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 More Time Required for Creating Marketing Campaigns
5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Understanding 'Why'
5.2.4.3 Confusion Around What CDP Can and Should Do
5.3 Evolution: Customer Data Platform
5.4 Architecture: Customer Data Platform
5.5 Ecosystem: Customer Data Platform
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Telecom & It
5.9.1.1 Case Study: to Understand Increasingly Diverse Customer Base Across Industries
5.9.1.2 Use Case: to Close Valuable Deals Quickly
5.9.2 Bfsi
5.9.2.1 Use Case: to Analyze Consumer Behavior on All Touchpoints
5.9.3 Healthcare
5.9.3.1 Use Case: to Build Better Direct Relationships with Patients
5.9.4 Retail & Ecommerce
5.9.4.1 Use Case: to Improve Audience Segmentation and Customer Engagement
5.9.5 Media & Entertainment
5.9.5.1 Use Case: to Improve CRM and Analytics Capability
5.9.6 Others
5.9.6.1 Use Case: to Increase Pipeline Quality, Conversion Rates, and Win Rates
5.9.6.2 Use Case: to Drive a Highly Personalized Account-Based Marketing Campaign
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Customer Data Platform Market: Trends Impacting Buyers
5.13 Regulatory Implications
5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.14.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.15 Pricing Model Analysis
5.16 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6 Customer Data Platform Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Platforms
6.2.1 Use of Customer Analytics and Predictive Models to Drive Growth
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Increasing Technological Advancements to Propel Demand for CDP Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Growth of Professional Services to be Directly Proportional to Operational Complexities
6.3.2.2 Consulting
6.3.2.2.1 Submitting Responses and Identifying Areas for Improvement
6.3.2.3 Support & Maintenance
6.3.2.3.1 Growing Need to Upgrade Existing Systems and Support Connected Solutions
7 Customer Data Platform Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Developing Technologies to Present Opportunities for CDP
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 Customer Data Management to Improve Overall Marketing Quality
8 Customer Data Platform Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Increased Adoption of Custom Solutions to Expand Presence and Customer Base
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 IT to Help Vendors Understand Customer Behavior Across Devices and Locations
9 Customer Data Platform Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
9.2 Personalized Recommendations
9.2.1 Personalization to Enable Customized Buying Experience
9.3 Predictive Analytics
9.3.1 Predictive Analytics to Help Organizations Forecast Events and Behavior Based on Historical Data
9.4 Customer Retention & Engagement
9.4.1 Customer Engagement to Drive Loyalty
9.5 Sales & Marketing Data Segmentation
9.5.1 Making Data Available to Marketers to Create Targeted and Personalized Marketing Campaigns
9.6 Risk & Compliance Management
9.6.1 Personal Data to Comply with Regulations for Ensuring Protection of Customer Information
9.7 Other Applications
10 Customer Data Platform Market, by Capability
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Access
10.2.1 CDP to Make Customer Data Actionable and Support Connection
10.3 Analytics
10.3.1 Analytics to Create Precisely Matched Customer Profiles, Segments, or Personas
10.4 Campaign
10.4.1 Campaigns to Enable Export of Audience to DMP
11 Customer Data Platform Market, by Data Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Data Channel: Market Drivers
11.2 Web
11.2.1 Users to Relate with Businesses on Websites Via Text, Images, Audio, and Video Data
11.3 Social Media
11.3.1 Social Media Platform to Provide Immediate Customer Services for Enhancing Engagement
11.4 Smartphone
11.4.1 CDP to Focus on Building Central Location for Customer Data
11.5 Email
11.5.1 Email to Build Better Relationships with Customers
11.6 Store
11.6.1 to Give Consolidated Information to Customers for Their Understanding
11.7 Call Center
11.7.1 CDP to Offer Valuable Insights for Customer Care and Customer Service Stages
11.8 Other Data Channels
12 Customer Data Platform Market, by Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
12.2 Bfsi
12.2.1 Increased Online Engagement to Provide Personalized Customer Experience
12.3 Retail & Ecommerce
12.3.1 New Technologies to Present Opportunities to Customers
12.4 Media & Entertainment
12.4.1 Advanced Technologies to Drive Digital Transformation
12.5 Travel & Hospitality
12.5.1 CDP to Help Enhance Online Conversions by Taking Users Back to Websites
12.6 Telecom & It
12.6.1 to Create New Applications for Customers
12.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
12.7.1 CDP Tools to Find Variables and Metrics to Better Predict Business Performance
12.8 Other Verticals
13 Customer Data Platform Market, by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
14.3 Revenue Analysis
14.3.1 Historical Revenue Analysis
14.4 Market Share Analysis
14.5 Market Evaluation Framework
14.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
14.6.1 Stars
14.6.2 Emerging Leaders
14.6.3 Pervasive Players
14.6.4 Participants
14.7 Competitive Benchmarking
14.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
14.8.1 Progressive Companies
14.8.2 Responsive Companies
14.8.3 Dynamic Companies
14.8.4 Starting Blocks
14.9 Startup/SMEs Competitive Benchmarking
14.10 Competitive Scenario and Trends
14.10.1 Product Launches
14.10.2 Deals
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Oracle
15.2.2 Sap
15.2.3 Adobe
15.2.4 Salesforce
15.2.5 Twilio Segment
15.2.6 Microsoft
15.2.7 Sas Institute
15.2.8 Teradata
15.2.9 Cloudera
15.2.10 Nice
15.2.11 Dun & Bradstreet
15.2.12 Leadspace
15.2.13 Upland Software
15.2.13.2 Platforms/Solutions/Services Offered
15.2.14 Calibermind
15.2.15 Celebrus (D4T4 Solutions)
15.2.16 Tealium
15.2.17 Acquia
15.2.18 Blueconic
15.2.19 Lytics
15.2.20 Zeta Global
15.2.21 Amperity
15.3 Other Key Players
15.3.1 Optimove
15.3.2 Totango
15.3.3 Insider
15.3.4 Listrak
15.3.5 Simon Data
15.3.6 Ometria
15.3.7 Treasure Data
15.3.8 Salesmanago
15.3.9 Actioniq
15.3.10 Zeotap
15.3.11 Planhat
15.3.12 Blueshift
15.3.13 Quantexa
16 Adjacent/Related Markets
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibpavo
Attachment