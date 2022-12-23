Global Customer Data Platform Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include Oracle, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce and Teradata

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Data Platform Market by Component, Application (Customer Retention and Engagement and Personalized Recommendation), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, Capability and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The customer data platform market size is to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 19.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.4% Regions Covered Global

Services segment to have a higher CAGR during forecast period.

Based on services, the customer data platform market has been segmented into consulting and support, and maintenance services. These services help organizations modernize their marketing operations. It includes the support offered by CDP vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining CDP solutions efficiently. With customer data increasing daily, organizations are increasingly adopting CDP services to address marketing requirements in continuously evolving customer demand across the globe.

Cloud segment to have highest CAGR during forecast period.

Based on deployment modes, the customer data platform market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Cloud-based CDP facilitates various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.

Large enterprises segment to hold higher CAGR during forecast period.

The customer data platform market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The adoption of CDPs in large enterprises is expected to grow due to the huge inflow of customer data from multiple channels and the need to generate actionable insights from customer data.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller customer data platform vendors to introduce customer data platform solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these aspects are responsible for the region's expeditious growth of the customer data platform market. Companies operating in Asia Pacific continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan, India, and Australia have displayed ample growth opportunities in the customer data platform market.

