English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIC COMPLETES ITS ESG IMPACT

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AND CANCELS SHARES

Part of the funds will be allocated to J-PAL and

the BIC Corporate Foundation

Clichy, France – December 23th, 2022 – BIC announces today the completion of its ESG Impact Share Buyback program announced and launched in January 2022.

This program was executed by BNP Paribas Exane under the authorization granted by SOCIETE BIC Shareholders’ Meeting dated 19 MAY 2021, and under the Market Abuse Regulation (" MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

725,703 shares were purchased for an average purchase price of 53.98 euros, amounting to a total of 39.2 million euros, between January 24th, 2022 and December 22nd 2022. As announced at the launch of the program, part of the outperformance between the purchase price and the average VWAP over the execution period will be allocated to the global research center Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), and the BIC Corporation Foundation for Education.

On December 23, the CEO, as authorized by the decisions of the Board of Directors of SOCIETE BIC dated December 13th, and pursuant to the 4th and 18th resolutions of the Shareholders’ Meeting dated 18 MAY 2022, decided, to proceed to a capital decrease through the cancellation of 725,703 treasury shares effective December 27th, 2022.

Upon completion of these transactions, the share capital of SOCIETE BIC amounts to 167,897,503.32 euros divided into 43,952,226 shares of 3.82 euros each, fully paid-up.

Contact

BIC Investor Relations investors.info@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com



2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

4th Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results February 14, 2023 1st Quarter 2023 Results April 25, 2023 2022 AGM May 16, 2023

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

ABOUT J-PAL

The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) is a global research center working to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence. Anchored by a network of 227 affiliated professors at universities around the world, J-PAL conducts randomized impact evaluations to answer critical questions in the fight against poverty. J-PAL's network of seven regional offices is hosted at leading universities in Africa, Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean, the Middle East & North Africa, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

ABOUT BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane is a leading European equities business. We offer a high-quality execution platform with full electronic trading capability. Our Research product is renowned for its depth and quality and is reinforced by experienced, top-ranked Sales & Specialist Sales teams as well as a dedicated corporate access service BNPP Paribas Exane Corporate Equity team is active in market intelligence, liquidity agreements, share buybacks and management of listed stakes.

Attachment