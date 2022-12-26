Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

Nantes, 26 December 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 19 December 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-déc-22 FR0013153541 9,794 11.1401 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-déc-22 FR0013153541 2,760 11.1407 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-déc-22 FR0013153541 827 11.1432 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-déc-22 FR0013153541 493 11.1434 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-déc-22 FR0013153541 7,327 11.2448 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-déc-22 FR0013153541 2,304 11.2528 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-déc-22 FR0013153541 629 11.2994 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 20-déc-22 FR0013153541 307 11.3169 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-22 FR0013153541 8,907 11.5462 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-22 FR0013153541 2,514 11.5551 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-22 FR0013153541 681 11.5501 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 21-déc-22 FR0013153541 478 11.5491 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-déc-22 FR0013153541 8,831 11.7476 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-déc-22 FR0013153541 2,410 11.7490 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-déc-22 FR0013153541 561 11.7433 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 22-déc-22 FR0013153541 300 11.7189 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-déc-22 FR0013153541 9,435 11.8916 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-déc-22 FR0013153541 2,691 11.8961 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-déc-22 FR0013153541 757 11.9064 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 23-déc-22 FR0013153541 432 11.8907 TQEX 62,438

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe. stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model. the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally. through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020. the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021. Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world. so that we create unique. heartful and sustainable places. together.”

