INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2023

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2023 in accordance with the following calendar:



6 April 2023 – audited financial reports and annual report.

28 April 2023 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2023.

28 August 2023 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2023.

30 October 2023 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2023.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas @invltechnology.lt



