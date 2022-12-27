INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2023

INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2023 in accordance with the following calendar:
6 April 2023 – audited financial reports and annual report.
28 April 2023 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2023.
28 August 2023 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2023.
30 October 2023 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2023.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt