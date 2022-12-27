The Worldwide Smart Toilet Industry is Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2028: Increased Energy Efficiency and Water Savings Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Toilet Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Commercial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Toilet Market size is expected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



A smart toilet is a piece of equipment that includes numerous built-in amenities, like a heated seat and an automatic drier. Smart toilets are increasingly becoming the standard in smart homes all over the world. A smart toilet is a high-tech toilet with integrated smart technology, or technology that can connect and interact with the user. These toilets are frequently found in high-tech areas and smart homes across the world.



These gadgets can perform a wide range of tasks, including playing music and flushing at the push of a button, all while conserving valuable water as well as energy. The smart toilet is also known as an intelligent toilet or a modern bidet. It is a form of electronic bidet toilet that combines traditional bidet cleaning as well as the addition of cutting-edge SMART home technology. For a clean and contemporary look, modern intelligent toilets blend electronic bidet cleaning capabilities into a ceramic toilet bowl.



Depending on the manufacturer, make, and model of the toilet, intelligent bidet features can be controlled via voice command, mobile app, or remote-control navigation. A removable toilet seat known as an electronic bidet seat is one of the more affordable choices and is also growing in popularity. Toilets have been around for a very long time, despite being originally considered a luxury. In reality, a flushing toilet with a built-in tank was the first toilet mechanism ever designed. Smart toilets were quickly becoming popular in several countries all over the world.



The Numi, described as the first smart toilet in the world, was introduced by the manufacturer Kohler in 2011. The Numi was ground-breaking because it gave customers the ability to control their own ambient lighting, water temperature, and even music through an integrated radio. Many businesses have now entered the smart toilet market, each creating distinctive features that are significantly useful for people.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the abrupt emergence of the pandemic, the industry for smart toilets almost came to an end. To stop the virus from spreading, the governments of many countries across the world imposed stringent lockdowns. As a result, production and manufacturing were abruptly suspended, and supply networks were upset.

In addition, the disposable income of people was also reduced, due to which, their spending capability diminished by a significant rate.

Additionally, the lockdown had a direct impact on the offline mode, which accounts for the major portion of the distribution route. Further, the infection also compelled governments worldwide to enforce travel restrictions, which, directly disrupted the supply chain. Owing to all these factors, the growth of the smart toilet market was limited.



Market Growth Factors

Increased Energy Efficiency And Water Savings



Due to the current climate circumstances along with unequal distribution of limited resources, people are becoming more worried about energy conservation.

Moreover, these toilets, along with energy, also save a lot of water. Given that they have automated flushes that use measuring techniques to estimate how much water is needed to flush, smart toilets provide better long-term options for water saving. For instance, smart toilets consume as little as 1.6 gallons of water to flush, compared to the 5 to 7 gallons used by conventional toilets.



An Increasing Number Of Technological Advancements



One of the major factors that are rapidly increasing the adoption of smart toilets all over the world is the rising number of technological advancements in smart toilets due to the widespread modernization. Voice-activated equipment and IoT technology are becoming more common in the sector.

To improve the user experience in restrooms, various major companies are frequently incorporating a variety of cutting-edge hygiene technology, including UV lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, auto-open seat covers, auto-flush, and much more.



Market Restraining Factors

Higher Installation And Maintenance Cost



The smart toilet is a completely new class of electrical appliance that is both expensive as well as highly sophisticated. Because they are technological products, smart toilets are more expensive than standard toilets. Additionally, their maintenance is more expensive than their installation cost.

Small-sized toilets cannot use smart toilets. Since the smart toilet takes up a fair amount of space, it is typically not recommended to deploy one in a tiny bathroom. A smart toilet takes up space and makes it difficult to place other toiletries or household appliances, so installing one in a tiny bathroom is expected to make the area appear extremely congested.

