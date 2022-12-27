Operative to Offer AOS Platform on Google Cloud for Retail Media

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to launch AOS, a modern operating system for advertising, on Google Cloud. With the AOS platform available on Google Cloud, leading retailers will be able to seamlessly access and deploy AOS to facilitate advertising sales operations and analytics as they scale their digital retail businesses. Operative AOS on Google Cloud, designed for Retail Media Networks, is targeted to launch in early 2023.

“Solutions that help retailers accelerate their digital advertising strategies have become increasingly important to the digital transformation goals of retailers across the industry. With the Operative AOS platform soon available on Google Cloud, customers will be able to deploy AOS on Google Cloud’s flexible and secure infrastructure, enabling retailers to scale advertising operations with their businesses as they grow,” said Andy Eisner, Director, Retail Solutions Management, Google Cloud.

Operative’s AOS allows Retail Media Networks to centralize their advertising operations in a single, modern platform. Doing so enables the automation of internal and external configurable workflows throughout the ad management lifecycle, while providing holistic views of business operations, data, and actionable insights. Retail Media Networks can significantly increase the throughput and efficiency of their growing advertising businesses by eliminating manual work from planning through invoicing, leveraging approval rules, self-service capabilities, and connecting sales with various data sets.

“We’re thrilled to bring AOS to more retail organizations. AOS is the leading operating system for advertising, used by the world’s largest media companies. Our partnership with Google Cloud will allow retailers to easily scale their digital advertising businesses with efficient cloud-first ad sales capabilities,” said Michael Grossi, CEO at Operative.

