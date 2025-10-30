Operative Announces New CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative today announced the appointment of Mike Napodano as Chief Executive Officer, marking the next step in the company’s evolution as it accelerates platform innovation, deepens customer partnerships, and expands adoption of its AI-powered product suite across the media industry.

This appointment represents an important milestone in Operative’s next phase of growth, as the company advances its leadership position and strategic vision to deliver greater operational excellence, customer success, and scalable innovation for its global customer base.

“This is an exciting moment for Operative,” said Mike Napodano, CEO of Operative. “We’ve built a remarkable foundation of world-class products, deep customer partnerships, and a trusted position with the biggest brands in media. As the industry continues to evolve, our focus is on scaling that foundation with the technology and intelligence that help our clients operate smarter, grow faster, and unlock new value across every screen.”

With a proven track record in technology and operational leadership, Napodano brings more than 25 years of experience driving transformation across some of the world’s most recognized media and entertainment brands. Before joining Operative, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Disney ABC Television Group, leading enterprise initiatives spanning advertising technology and distribution. Before that, he was SVP & CIO for Sales, Research, and Analytics at NBCUniversal where he helped modernize the company’s data and technology operations.

Since joining Operative in 2019, Napodano has played a pivotal role in scaling the company’s cloud solutions, driving delivery excellence, and strengthening its partnerships with leading global media companies.

“The pace of change in media has never been faster, and Operative is uniquely positioned at the center of that transformation,” said Napodano. “Our vision is to be the connective platform that unites technology, data, and operations across the ecosystem. We're enabling media companies to innovate with agility, optimize performance, and realize the full value of their audiences and content. I’m energized by what’s ahead as we continue to grow and innovate alongside our customers.”

Operative’s end-to-end solutions including AOS, Operative.One, and Adeline AI serve as the monetization backbone for leading broadcasters, streamers, and digital publishers worldwide.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world’s top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. https://www.operative.com/

