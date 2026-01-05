Operative Announces the New AOS Services Platform, Foundational Architecture Powering Media Monetization Everywhere

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, the preferred advertising management solution provider for the world’s leading media brands, today announced a new AOS Services Platform, advancing its intelligent media management solution into foundational services for enterprise media companies. This new platform enables them to operate and grow their advertising businesses and power the development and deployment of AI-driven capabilities.

The AOS Services Platform underpins modern media monetization by delivering a foundation of necessary services that supports all channels, integrates effortlessly into broader technology ecosystems, and empowers teams to scale smarter and grow without infrastructure constraints.

Designed for organizations managing multi-platform monetization at scale, the new AOS Services Platform gives media companies the flexibility to standardize their foundational operations in a modular way while building unique capabilities on top and maintaining enterprise control. The new AOS services modules available include:

Core OMS Services - Shared enterprise services for inventory, product definitions, rate cards, planning, deals, orders, and billing across linear and digital environments

- Shared enterprise services for inventory, product definitions, rate cards, planning, deals, orders, and billing across linear and digital environments API-First, Integration-Ready Architecture - All services are exposed via APIs, enabling custom applications, partner integrations, and proprietary decisioning without duplicating core logic

- All services are exposed via APIs, enabling custom applications, partner integrations, and proprietary decisioning without duplicating core logic Intelligence Connected to Execution - A shared AI-enablement layer that includes observation, natural language interaction, agentic orchestration, evaluation frameworks, and workflow automation embedded across monetization workflows

- A shared AI-enablement layer that includes observation, natural language interaction, agentic orchestration, evaluation frameworks, and workflow automation embedded across monetization workflows Built-In Trust Layer - Enterprise-grade security, governance, privacy, and compliance across native workflows, APIs, and intelligent automation

“Media businesses have reached an era where they need to be everywhere for audiences and advertisers. As they navigate an environment defined by multi-channel, audience-first monetization, adaptability and scale are essential,” said Michael Napodano, CEO of Operative. “The new AOS Services Platform provides a standardized foundation of services for linear and streaming revenue, with intelligence and flexibility built in so media companies can move faster, innovate with confidence, and differentiate where it matters most.”

As media companies build increasingly sophisticated, hybrid technology stacks that combine internal systems with best-of-breed solutions, the new AOS Services Platform delivers:

A unified foundation that prevents data and execution from fragmenting across platforms

that prevents data and execution from fragmenting across platforms Embedded intelligence applied directly where work happens rather than added on as separate tools

applied directly where work happens rather than added on as separate tools Flexibility by design, enabling phased adoption, extensibility, and continuous evolution



The AOS Services Platform architecture ensures consistent execution, real-time visibility, and secure extensibility that supports today’s needs while providing scalability for future business models.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for more than 300 of the world’s leading media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia, and Sky. Operative delivers solutions that manage linear, digital, and converged advertising workflows while unifying data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has processed more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. Learn more at www.operative.com

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com

