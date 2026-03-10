Operative Launches AOS Configuration for Digital-First Monetization

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, the preferred advertising management provider for the world's leading media brands, today announced the launch of AOS for digital media, an AI-powered revenue management solution designed specifically to meet the needs of digital-first media organizations. By combining digital-specific functionality with Operative's proven intelligent media management platform, AOS for digital media gives companies the enterprise-grade operational tools they need to scale revenue, diversify offerings, and modernize their advertising business.

Built on Operative's trusted architecture, the new offering provides companies with a ready-to-configure foundation and proven methodology that reduces standard implementation timelines by 80%, accelerating time to value while delivering the specific capabilities to better manage, monetize, and optimize digital-first inventory.

Designed for digital media companies across digital publishing, streaming, digital out-of-home (DOOH), digital audio, commerce and retail media, AOS for digital media unifies data across sales, operations, and analytics within a single intelligent system. With AI-enabled intelligence embedded directly into operational workflows, teams are empowered to improve inventory monetization and yield, shorten sales cycles, and surface new revenue opportunities across channels.

The new AOS configuration for digital media delivers new and enhanced capabilities designed specifically for the workflows, inventory types, and revenue opportunities that modern media monetization requires, backed by enterprise scale. They include:

AOS Insights: Powered by Looker and BigQuery, AOS Insights delivers on-demand business intelligence directly within the AOS workflow, providing teams with dynamic analytics and visualization tools to make faster, data-driven decisions across pricing, revenue performance, inventory utilization, and sales activity.

Streamlined CRM Capabilities: Enables account management, opportunity tracking and pipeline visibility within the platform workflows.

Programmatic Management: Unifies direct and programmatic channels within a single platform, enabling publishers to manage the full spectrum of digital demand.

Pre-Configured Integrations: With native, bi-directional integrations to industry-standard platforms including Salesforce, Google Ad Manager (GAM), FreeWheel and more, teams can achieve faster ROI through accelerated operational readiness.

"Digital media companies increasingly need enterprise-level sophistication, intelligence, and control to manage fragmented channel portfolios, rising campaign performance demands, and disparate systems and data sources to drive new ad revenue," said Bryan Scivolette, VP Product Management at Operative. "With AOS for digital media, we've delivered a purpose-built solution that expedites adoption while providing the operational effectiveness and scalability of the AOS platform. The result is faster time to value, and a digital-first monetization solution that grows with their business."

AOS for digital media features a structured and accelerated implementation approach, ongoing support guided by Operative expertise and industry best practices, and flexible customization options to meet specific business needs.

AOS for digital media is available beginning Q1 2026. For more information, visit operative.com/aos-digital-offer.

