Media Companies Gain Operations Observability With Operative, GraySwan Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative, the preferred advertising management solution provider for the world’s leading media brands, today announced a partnership with GraySwan to bring AI-based data visualization and business operations observability to AOS and STAQ, its intelligent revenue management and reporting and analytics platforms. Together, Operative and GraySwan are enabling media companies to operate more intelligently across linear, streaming, and digital. With unified, real-time insights, teams are able to quickly uncover incremental revenue opportunities, surface performance issues and identify inventory and pricing optimizations with AI precision at enterprise scale.

“Media companies need flexible, unified insights to drive their converged linear, streaming and digital businesses. Being at the forefront of Linear Streaming, Operative partnered with GraySwan to bring our customers AI-driven observability, so they have insights that make business intelligence accessible, immediate, and integrated into workflows,” said Nick Thor, Head of AI at Operative.

GraySwan functions as a fully managed AI observability layer for advertising operations data. Through this partnership, its agentic system will continuously monitor performance signals across supply, demand, pricing and delivery, enabling actionability to Operative customers. Media companies can pose natural-language business questions, and receive immediate, visual, data-driven answers around new revenue opportunities, loss prevention, and inventory and price optimizations for improved yield.

Operative customers get actionable AI-driven intelligence that enables them to:

Identify revenue opportunities and risks in real time across linear, streaming and digital

Detect anomalies in pacing, pricing and delivery before they impact performance

Generate cross-platform forecasts and optimization strategies faster

Embed advanced analytics directly into daily operations through automated, AI-generated insights and visualizations

“Media is now a data-driven business, and power comes from turning that data into action,” said GraySwan Founder and CEO Zeev Neumeier, who previously founded Automatic Content Recognition technology. “Rather than spending hours pulling reports or missing real-time signals, Operative customers can continuously observe what’s happening across their businesses, surface new revenue opportunities, and optimize performance automatically.”

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for more than 300 of the world’s leading media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia, and Sky. Operative delivers solutions that manage linear, digital, and converged advertising workflows while unifying data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has processed more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. Learn more at www.operative.com

About GraySwan

GraySwan is a cutting edge provider of AI agentic components to the CTV industry. Leveraging proprietary AI models GraySwan powers AI capabilities across the media industry in operational intelligence, analysis, and forecasting. Learn more at www.grayswan.io

