PatientPoint Selects Operative’s AOS to Power Advertising and Scale Enterprise Media Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Operative announced that PatientPoint, a leading healthcare technology company with the largest point-of-care media network in the U.S., has selected Operative’s AOS, a cloud-based intelligent media management platform, to power and scale its media operations.

AOS will serve as the foundational media operations layer supporting targeting, forecasting, and workflow automation across PatientPoint’s product portfolio, enabling PatientPoint Precision™ with the potential to expand into future digital-out-of-home products.

PatientPoint Precision delivers brand messages to diagnose patients through trusted digital check-in and patient portal experiences, enabling privacy-compliant, 1:1 engagement at moments when health decisions are actively forming.

The partnership reflects PatientPoint’s continued evolution as a modern healthcare media company built for how agencies and brands transact today, while preserving the trust, quality, and influence of point-of-care environments. By implementing AOS’s enterprise ad tech infrastructure, PatientPoint is operationalizing Precision at scale and enabling new strategic distribution and buying models aligned with modern media ecosystems.

“Operative’s AOS delivers what we need today and gives us the flexibility to grow as our business evolves,” said Mike Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at PatientPoint. “Its modern, open architecture supports the advanced targeting and operational requirements of PatientPoint Precision today, while giving us the ability to evaluate and extend this approach across additional parts of our business over time. As we continue to scale, AOS provides a strong foundation for streamlining ad sales and operational workflows and supporting future channel expansion where it makes sense. We’re excited to have AOS as the enterprise foundation powering PatientPoint Precision.”

“PatientPoint sits at the intersection of healthcare, media, and technology at a moment when automation, targeting and forecasting are becoming increasingly important to modern media strategies,” said Dave Dembowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Operative. “As PatientPoint continues to evolve its Precision product and scale its media operations, AOS provides the enterprise foundation to support that growth, helping ensure the point-of-care platform can adapt as ad buying models expand and new channels and opportunities come into focus across digital-out-of-home.”

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the Point of Change company, transforming the healthcare experience through the strategic delivery of behavior-changing content at critical moments of care. As the nation’s largest and most impactful digital network in 30,000 physician offices, we connect patients, providers and health brands with relevant information and content that is proven to drive healthier decisions and better outcomes. Powered by behavior science, proprietary data, and 11,000 content assets, PatientPoint solutions influence millions of patient visits each year—creating measurable health and business results. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for more than 300 of the world’s leading media companies across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Seven Australia, and Sky. Operative enables unified digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows, connecting and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has processed more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. Learn more at www.operative.com.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com