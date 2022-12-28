Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio completes its share buyback programme

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EET

Rovio completes its share buyback programme

As communicated on November 8, 2022 the Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment decided to use the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting held on April 7, 2022 to repurchase the company’s own shares.

The repurchases started on November 9, 2022 and ended on December 27, 2022. During this period, Rovio repurchased 1,000,000 shares for a total cost of EUR 6,075,121.50, yielding an average price of EUR 6.075122 per share, corresponding to approximately 1.2% of the total number of the company’s shares, which is 82,963,825.

The repurchased shares are to be used to develop the Company’s capital structure and/or to use the shares as consideration in potential acquisitions, as part of the Company’s share-based incentive program or otherwise for further transfer, retention or cancellation.

The shares were repurchased through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase.

Following the repurchases, the company holds a total of 6,856,349 of its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Media phone: +358 40 4858985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.