Stents Market Size to Worth Around USD 21.4 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stents market size was estimated at USD 13.08 billion in 2022. Stent is a tiny metal or plastic tube that is placed inside the narrow lumen of the blood vessel. The function of this tiny plastic tube is to maintain the passage of the anatomical blood vessel so that the contents can pass easily through it without any blockages. The treatment of various cardiovascular diseases is carried out with the help of this product.



The utilization of the stent has been observed for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis, peripheral artery disease and coronary heart disease. Many other disorders which are related to the narrow lumen of anatomical tubes are treated with the help of stents.

What is the regional impact in the stent market?

The geographical region of North America has emerged as one of the largest markets for stents because of the existence of an advanced healthcare system. The existence of multiple hospitals and diagnostic centers has boosted the demand for stents extensively throughout the world. Stents are mainly utilized for the treatment of disorders related to the cardiovascular system. Diseases related to the cardiovascular system are usually common among the people belonging to the geriatric population as a result of faulty lifestyle practices and sedentary habits. The people residing in this particular region are of the geriatric age group which forms a potential consumer base for the stent market. The availability of multiple treatment options and healthcare services has emerged as a potential opportunity which will favor the market.

Report Highlights

Based on the product , the segment of coronary stents will have the largest market share in terms of revenue. Maximum revenue was generated by this segment even in the past. The use of advanced technology in the biotechnology industry and the pharmaceutical industry will lead to a growth in the demand for these stents.

, the segment of hospitals has emerged as the largest segment as a result of the huge number of patients that are dealt with in this particular sector. Based on geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest global market for stents as a result of the advanced healthcare facilities that are provided to the people by the government.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.91 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 21.4 Billion CAGR 6.35% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Vascular Concepts, STENTYS SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Translumina, Biosensors International Group Limited, Abbott, oston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing number of people belonging to the geriatric population has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the stents market. The people belonging to the geriatric population usually suffer with cardiovascular disorders as a result of high cholesterol which is caused due to the sedentary lifestyle practices. An increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures has also emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the stents market. Considerable growth is expected during the forecast period as a result of the increasing consumer base.

Restraints

The failure in the procedure has emerged as a major restraining factor for the growth of the stents market during the forecast period. The conduction of surgery again on the same subject proves to be a major obstacle to the growth of the market. The strict rules and regulations that are associated with the manufacturing and utilization of stents have emerged as a major restraining factor for the growth of the market. The high cost associated with the surgical procedures is a major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The availability of a high disposable income will also provide accessibility to various advanced healthcare options. The rapid technological advancement which has been observed in the healthcare industry has helped the stents market to record a good revenue in the times to come. The huge number of patients that exist in society as a result of sedentary lifestyle practices is going to be another major opportunity for the growth of the stent market. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures has also boosted the stents market one large scale. These multiple factors will emerge as the major opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The high cost associated with minimally invasive surgical procedures and installation of stents has proved to be a major challenge for the growth of the stents market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations associated with the utilization of stents have emerged as another challenge for the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2021 – A CE mark approval was granted to iVascular limited for the balloon expanding covered stent which is known as iCover. The arteriosclerotic lesions that are found in the renal arteries and the iliac arteries are treated with the help of this equipment. The other use of this device is for the treatment of aneurysms and ruptures. The business of the company was expanded with the help of this strategy.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Peripheral stents

Coronary stents

Stent related implants





By Material

Metallic biomaterial

Polymer biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial





By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





