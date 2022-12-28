Ring In 2023 Right – Plan Ahead For A Sober Ride

English French

OAKVILLE, Ontario , Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to welcome 2023, MADD Canada is urging everyone to ring in the New Year safely by planning ahead for a sober ride home.

“Happy New Year to everyone, and all the best in 2023,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “However you are celebrating this New Year’s, if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are being consumed, please plan ahead for a sober ride home. We can all help keep our roads, communities and one another safe.”

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. Everyone can do their part to prevent these tragedies, on New Year’s Eve and all year long, by:

Never driving impaired;

Never riding with an impaired driver; and

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.



MADD Canada also offers the following simple guidelines for party-goers and party hosts to help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.



For Party-Goers:

If you’re making the rounds to holiday parties and are planning on drinking or consuming cannabis, eliminate the risk to get behind the wheel altogether and plan a sober transportation option:

Book an Uber.

Take a cab.

Take public transportation.

Arrange a designated driver.

Plan to spend the night.



For Party Hosts:

As a party host, you have some responsibility for the safety of your guests. There are some simple precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive under the influence of alcohol and/or cannabis:

Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available.

Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are consuming. Don’t serve alcohol to guests who are already intoxicated. Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to wind up.

If guests are consuming cannabis, try to be aware of their consumption / impairment levels.

Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.

If you have Uber in your area, download the app.

Have taxi numbers available.

Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night at your house.



“If you get behind the wheel impaired, you are risking your licence, your freedom and, most importantly, your life and the lives of others,” Ms. Hancock said. “This can all be avoided by spending a few minutes to plan your sober ride home.”



Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

