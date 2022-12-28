Egide: The Group enters into a financing agreement with Amerisource Business Capital for its US entities

English French

Bollène, December 28, 2022 – 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

The Group enters into a financing agreement with Amerisource Business Capital for its US entities

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnemo: ALGID) and Amerisource Business Capital, a direct lender and capital provider to growing businesses throughout the United States and one of the largest independent finance American companies, today announced the signing of a $3M financing agreement.

This asset-based financing (ABL) who finances Egide USA and Santier at 1,5M$ each based on the Accounts Receivable and Inventories of each entity.

Amerisource Business Capital has used the new financing of 3M$ to repay the Lines of Credit and Remaining Long Term Loans to Bank of California for a total amount of 2.66M$.

Combined with the $6 million sale/leaseback of the Cambridge (MS, USA) building, Egide now has a clean financial position that allows it to focus on following its growth strategy in its existing and future markets.

