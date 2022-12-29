International Land Alliance Announces Closing on the Remaining 75% Interest in Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 75% interest in Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC (“RCV”) for $13,500,000 paid through a combination of a promissory note, common stock and common stock purchase warrants. For legal and accounting purposes, the Company has set an effective closing date of January 1, 2023, thereafter operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary.



RCV is a profitable 1,100-acre, 1,200-lot master planned community in Baja California, located roughly eight kilometers north of the Company’s Oasis Park Resort on the Sea of Cortez. For more information about this green off-grid community, we invite you to visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

To date, RCV has sold over 1,000 residential lots and built 55 single-family homes with 34 under construction. This is in addition to a completed boutique hotel and clubhouse.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, RCV has sold 67 residential lots (starting with 6 lot sales in Q1 and accelerating through December and regaining sales momentum to pre-covid levels), generating roughly $2,200,000 in gross lot sales and started or signed contracts to begin construction on another 22 single family homes for roughly $4,500,000. RCV has also expanded its real estate holdings with one large parcel in escrow that will add 200 acres. This new phase will have gross potential lot sales of approximately $6,000,000 and in excess of $40,000,000 in construction revenue.

For more information about the Company, please visit RedChip’s new ILAL page at https://ilalinfo.com/.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

