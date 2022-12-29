Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Press Release 29 December 2022 at 4:00 pm EET

Sievi Capital has refinanced its EUR 10.0 million loans

Sievi Capital Plc has today signed a new EUR 10.0 million loan agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc. The loan is due in one instalment in December 2024. The loan will be used for refinancing the previous loans, which would have been due in October 2023. The loan agreement includes a financial covenant based on Sievi Capital’s equity.

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

