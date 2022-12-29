Admirals Expands Licenses in Africa

Admirals Group AS

Tallinn, ESTONIA

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has licenced Admirals Kenya Limited as a non-dealing online forex trading broker under the Capital Markets Regulations. Admirals hopes the achieving of this license shall assist further growth in Africa and grant access to a stringently regulated market.

Also, Admiral Markets Cyprus and Admirals South Africa jointly entered into a takeover agreement of Aglobe Investments Ltd, incorporated in the Republic of Seychelles and licensed as a securities dealer by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority. 

