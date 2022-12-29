BlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO for the 2022 tax year.



The distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022, payable on January 5, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2023.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Fund Name



Fund Ticker Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 2.33416 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.51311 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.00000 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.39335 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 1.07127 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 1.11014 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.00000 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.00000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.25859 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.00000 iShares Premium Money Market ETF(2) CMR 0.00607 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 3.49044 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.00000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 1.08406 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.00000 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 1.11286 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.00000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.41762 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.00000 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.00000 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.00000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.00000 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.00000 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.00000 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.32441 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.24229 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.19647 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.41548 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.52250 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.70312 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.00000 iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF XCLN 0.00000 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.00000 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.74131 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.20395 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 1.17295 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.16111 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.12231 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 1.20507 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF(2) XDLR 0.50000 iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF XDNA 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.86110 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.63781 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.00000 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 1.07061 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.22417 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.14339 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.22112 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.63026 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 1.93810 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.00000 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.00000 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.29106 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.21706 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.00000 iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF(2) XEXP 0.94119 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 1.95637 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 2.19994 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00000 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 1.47999 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 1.09411 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.00000 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.00000 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.00000 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.29890 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF(2) XHAK 0.24323 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.00000 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.00000 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.00000 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 1.07857 iShares India Index ETF XID 1.29284 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.00000 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 2.26095 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.13855 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.10333 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.99515 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.85190 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.23619 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.18378 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.00000 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.00000 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.00000 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.39216 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF(2) XRB 1.67194 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.09172 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.00000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.00000 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.00000 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.00000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.00000 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.00000 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.00000 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.93593 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.00000 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.00000 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.00000 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.00000 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.00000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.00000 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.94421 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.69707 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.30938 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.32554 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.23667 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.00000 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.92519

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

(2) For iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR), iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF (XDLR), iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF (XEXP), iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF (XHAK), iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) only, the distribution amount may include an income component.

