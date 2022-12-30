Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.11.2022

English Estonian

The net asset value (NAV) of the EfTEN United Property Fund was 11,07 euros as of November 30, 2022, increasing by 0,7% over the month. Since the start of the fund in late June 2021 the total return has been 11,5% and the return on invested capital 13%. The fund has 30% of it’s capital as uninvested.

In November, the fund made one investment, purchasing from the secondary market 997 thousand euros worth of the EfTEN Kinnisvarafond shares at a price 10% below the NAV of the fund. As a result, the share of uninvested capital of EfTEN United Property Fund decreased from 34% to 30%.

In December, the fund announced the second distribution in its operating history – over 3% of the fund’s invested capital will be distributed to investors. The distribution will be made to investors on January 20, 2023 who own the fund's units as of January 10, 2023. In addition, a regular valuation of the fund's real estate investments took place in December, during which an independent appraiser (Colliers) valued the fund’s assets according to the latest market situation. The results of the appraisal will be reflected in the fund's next report and the NAV published for December.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/



