Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

Financial Calendar



The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:

9 February 2023 Preliminary statement of financial results 2022

2 March 2023 Annual report 2022

26 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

11 May 2023 Interim Report Q1 2023

17 August 2023 Interim Report Q2 2023

9 November 2023 Interim Report Q3 2023

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

