Reporting dates in 2023

Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2023 will be released till the following preliminary dates:



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022 - February 28;



- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022 - April 28;



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023 - April 28;



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023 - July 31;



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023 - October 31.







For more information:



AB “Utenos Trikotažas“



Chief Financial Officer Živilė Jonaitytė

Tel.: 8 686 51938



