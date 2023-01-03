Reporting dates in 2023

|Utenos Trikotazas
Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2023 will be released till the following preliminary dates:
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2022 - February 28;
- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2022 - April 28;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2023 - April 28;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2023 - July 31;
- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2023 - October 31.
For more information:
AB “Utenos Trikotažas“
Chief Financial Officer Živilė Jonaitytė
Tel.: 8 686 51938
Utena, LITHUANIA