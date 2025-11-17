Decisions adopted by the the General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 November 2025

Actions taken and decisions adopted at the General Meeting of Shareholders of restructured AB Utenos trikotažas (hereinafter referred to as the Company):

1. Election of members to the Audit Committee for a new term





2 (two) independent members have been elected to the Audit Committee of the Company for a new 4 (four) year term starting on 1 December, 2025: Inga Kuktienė and Alma Gasiulė. Inga Kuktienė has been elected as Chair of the Audit Committee.

2. Election of Board members





Given that Board member Dovilė Tamoševičienė has resigned, the following candidates have been elected as members of the Board to fill the vacant positions:

1. Aurimas Likus;

2. Jurgita Mišeniovienė.

These individuals have been elected to serve on the Board until the end of the current Board’s term and the elected Board members will commence their duties after the conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

For additional information please contact Tadas Baužys, Finance Manager, Cell: +370 672 44712.

Nomeda Kaučikienė, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas

