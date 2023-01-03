Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2023

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-01-03 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2023 with the following dates:



Friday 31st March: Annual Accounts 2022 to be issued.

Friday 28th April: Annual General Meeting.

Wednesday 31st May: 1st Quarter 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Thursday 31st August: 2nd Quarter 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Thursday 30th November: 3rd Quarter 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.





Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.1/2023

Issued 03-01-2023

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo