TRU Staffing Partners Goes “All In” for IAPP Foundations of Privacy and Data Protection Training

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, is pleased to announce they are the first organization nationwide to complete training for each employee in the organization — from the CEO to frontline employees — on the International Association of Privacy Professionals’ (IAPP) comprehensive privacy education foundational curriculum.



The IAPP Foundations of Privacy and Data Protection is a comprehensive training course for quickly teaching privacy fundamentals to organizations and individuals. It is available in three modalities — self-paced online, instructor-led online, and in-person.

“Our employees are proud to each individually have taken the IAPP Foundations expert-authored curriculum, and I encourage executives to explore how this training can positively impact customer service and employee engagement when every member of the organization participates,” said Jared Coseglia, TRU Staffing Partners Founder & CEO. “For individuals whose organizations are not rolling this out companywide, this training is a great way for an aspiring privacy pro to validate their passion and commitment to self-education and be able to speak intelligently about the foundations of data privacy.”

“The IAPP Foundations of Privacy and Data Protection is a comprehensive introduction to the world of privacy that gives historical context to current laws and regulations, illustrates privacy by design through case studies and real-world examples, and empowers trainees to work with their organizations to make strong data privacy choices,” said Jim Campbell, Director, Global Channel & Partners, IAPP. “We look forward to seeing how the implementation of large-scale trainings helps expand privacy expertise for both the current and new generations of privacy professionals.”

With Foundations training, organizations can cultivate in-house privacy knowledge in operational areas with growing privacy responsibilities, such as human resources, marketing, technology, and finance. Training modules can be delivered through learning management systems for easy incorporation into existing training programs.

To purchase IAPP’s Foundations of Data Privacy and Data Protection Training or other IAPP training modules through TRU, click here.

