TruLegal Announces “D3” Series to Spotlight Women-Owned/Operated LegalTech Startups

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners), a provider of AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams, today announced the creation of “D3: Dinner. Discourse. Demos.” This event series will shine a spotlight on three women-owned and operated, AI-enabled legal technology startup ventures—each in a unique vertical of the legal ecosystem: AI governance, eDiscovery, and contracts data. TruLegal will provide corporate and law firm leaders direct access to these female founders and their technology over a spirited evening of dinner, discourse, and demos.

The three companies and executive founders for the 2026 TruLegal D3 Series include:

“AI-Gov-in-a-Box,” aig-hub.com created by Jutta Williams — Atlanta, GA | Nobu | February 19, 2026 (very limited seating available)

created by — Minerva26, minerva26.com founded by Kelly Twigger — Dallas, TX | April 23, 2026

founded by — | Contracts.ai , founded by Jenn McCarron — New York City, NY | October 2026





Each evening will be hosted and moderated by TruLegal Founder and CEO, Jared Coseglia. “Collectively, these three founders represent the best and brightest in the legal technology and legal operations community,” Coseglia said. “TruLegal is inspired to extend our longstanding mission—drawing attention to talent that deserves heightened awareness—by spotlighting early-stage startups led by those same inspiring professionals whose careers we help manage. Jutta, Kelly, and Jenn are simply brilliant, and each of them is building something holistically disruptive and simultaneously easy for lawyers and legal operations leaders to incorporate into their practice and business.”

Each event will begin with a deep dive into a new and unique technology offering, followed by dinner and discussion with the founders, TruLegal’s CEO, and TruLegal’s partnership team. TruLegal will also contribute a wealth of perspective and statistical analysis on the current state of the legal job market for all attendees.

“Having already successfully deployed ‘AI-Governance-In-a-Box’ to multiple clients of TruLegal, I am excited to share our story and the technology to an even greater number of trusted members of the TruLegal consortium,” offered Jutta Williams, Founder of AIG-Hub and AI-Governance-In-a-Box.

“D3 will bring founders and legal leaders together in a low-pressure setting to have conversations about what has to change in legal work because of cost, and what can change now because of technology,” said Kelly Twigger, Founder of Minerva26.

“I’m energized to be part of a room that’s focused on what’s next for legal. Contracts are one of the richest sources of business truth, and we’re finally turning that into data that teams can act on,” added Jenn McCarron, Co-founder and CEO at contracts.ai.



Events are by invitation only; however, corporate or law firm leaders interested in participating or attending should contact Monica Lennon, Senior Manager of Business Development at monica.lennon@trulegal.ai. Space is limited.

About TruLegal

TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) is a globally recognized, award-winning staffing agency specializing in representing AI-enabled talent for modern legal teams. With a network of relationships reaching more than 100,000 legal professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal has successfully placed thousands of attorneys and professionals in legal operations, litigation and eDiscovery, data privacy, cybersecurity, and other roles at the intersection of technology and the law. For more than fifteen years, TruLegal has provided flexible contract talent, direct hire contingency staffing, and executive-level search services to the Fortune 1000, AmLaw 200, and the community of providers that support the legal industry.

About “AI-Governance-in-a-Box”

In partnership with Tru Legal Services, the "AI Governance in a Box" solution is designed to act as your compliance foundation. It provides a structured, rigorous way to capture evidence and manage risk today, ensuring that as global standards evolve, your organization is already operating from a position of strength.

About Minerva26

Minerva26 — your legal intelligence platform that combines precise insights, streamlined tools, and on-demand education to transform your litigation strategies. Discover smarter. Win with wisdom.

About contracts.ai

Contracts.ai transforms executed agreements into operational intelligence—structuring contract data and automating reconciliation between CLM and ERP so companies close faster and reduce revenue leakage.

