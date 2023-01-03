Where Food Comes From, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on January 5, 2023

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has been invited to ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Thursday, January 5, 2023, to celebrate the Company’s up-listing to Nasdaq.



The ceremony will be livestreamed beginning at approximately 3:52 pm Eastern time at the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

In addition, the ceremony will be broadcast live on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square as well as across financial media and on Facebook Live and Twitter Live.

Following an introduction by Nasdaq, John Saunders, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Leann Saunders, Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer of Where Food Comes From, will speak. A replay of the event will be available on Nasdaq.com.

“We are proud and honored to represent our entire team and shareholder base as we celebrate our up-listing to Nasdaq as the latest milestone in our Company’s evolution,” said John Saunders, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of WFCF. “Where Food Comes From has consistently delivered revenue and profit growth throughout its tenure as a publicly held company, an accomplishment we attribute to our laser focus on providing customers and consumers with the most diverse array of food certifications in the industry.”



About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as International Certification Services and A Bee Organic), Postelsia and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about the Company’s participation in the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony is a forward-looking statement that is subject to a variety of factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on this forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

