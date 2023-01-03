Mario Andretti and Andretti Autosport Team to Appear at CES 2023 at the KULR Technology Group Event Pavilion

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: As pioneers in their respective industries, Andretti Autosport and KULR share a commitment to excellence and progression. KULR is no stranger to the Andretti Autosport family. KULR has served as Marco Andretti’s primary sponsor in 2022 for his 250th INDYCAR career start and it first joined Andretti Technologies and sister team, Andretti United Extreme E, in 2021 as the official thermal management and battery safety technical partner.

Through this partnership, KULR offers an unparalleled opportunity to meet and speak with the racing legends Mario and Marco Andretti at the 2023 CES in Las Vegas.

As the primary sponsor of IndyCar driver Marco Andretti at this year’s Indy 500®, KULR’s booth will also showcase the driver’s No. 98 Honda. Visitors to KULR’s booth will also have the opportunity to win tickets to the seminal racing event of the year, The Indy 500®, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May of 2023.

WHO: Mario and Marco Andretti will participate in several meet-and-greets at the KULR booth (#6357, West Hall) at CES 2023

WHEN: Jan. 5 – 8, 2023

Special Appearance Schedule: Mario Andrett i: Jan. 5, 2023: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. PST and Jan. 6, 2023: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. PST Marco Andretti : Jan. 6, 2023: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. PST; Jan. 7, 2023: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. PST



WHERE: CES 2023 - Las Vegas, NV

Booth: #6357, West Hall

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Tom Colton or John Yi

Gateway Group

Main: (949) 574-3860

KULR@gatewayir.com



Public Relations:

Robert Collins / Zach Kadletz / Anna Rutter

Gateway Group

Main: (949) 574-3860

KULR@gatewayir.com

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

Main: (410) 825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bff9cd61-434d-425e-b8fb-2fdeb6eab815